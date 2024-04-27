The Ravens selected Samac in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

Samac (6-foor-4, 307 pounds) had to start for a struggling Michigan State offensive line in his first two seasons before getting partially benched in his third year, only to regain his starting role and excel in his fourth and fifth seasons. His early-career struggles give cause to suspect that Samac's late-career resurgence was largely or mostly a product of the age advantage he had at that point, but if he can keep repeating the theme of slow but steady improvement then he could have a developmental future in the NFL.