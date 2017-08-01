Ravens' Nico Siragusa: Carted off Tuesday
Siragusa (knee) was carted off the practice field Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 fourth-round draft pick entered training camp with a shot at becoming a starter on a depleted offensive line. For now, it looks as Alex Lewis will remain at the guard position.
