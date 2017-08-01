Siragusa (knee) was carted off the practice field Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 2017 fourth-round draft pick entered training camp with a shot at becoming a starter on a depleted offensive line. For now, it looks as Alex Lewis will remain at the guard position.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories