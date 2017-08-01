Siragusa tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL while taking first-team snaps Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a brutal injury for a rookie to suffer, especially when he was just starting to get looks as a possible starter. Nothing is certain, but don't expect to see Siragusa on the field in 2017.

