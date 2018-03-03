Siragusa (knee) underwent another knee operation during the offseason, Jeff Zribiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Siragusa was placed on Injured Reserve prior to the start of the 2017 season after tearing several major ligaments in his left knee. His surgery this offseason was to help clean things up a bit more and the team is still hopeful that the 2017 fourth-round pick can return for training camp in late July. He'll be looking to make the team as a backup lineman when healthy in 2018.