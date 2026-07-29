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Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike: Activated from PUP list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Madubuike (neck) passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list.

His appearance on the field Wednesday marks Madubuike's first practice since suffering what was feared to be a career-threatening injury in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign, per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun. Given the long layoff he's coming off, look for the edge rusher to be eased back into the mix, but barring any setbacks, Madubuike is poised to reclaim his key role on the Ravens' defensive line ahead of Week 1.

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