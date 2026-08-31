The Ravens did not place Madubuike (neck) on injured reserve Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens deemed Madubuike's neck injury surmountable enough that he will likely be able to play before Week 5 of the regular season. While the star defensive tackle may not be able to suit up for Week 1, the team clearly thinks he is close enough that they will utilize a 53-man roster spot on the 28-year-old from the jump. While Madubuike finishes his recovery, Broderick Washington will likely start alongside Travis Jones and Calais Campbell on the interior defensive line.