Madubuike played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 43 tackles (21 solo), including 6.5 sacks, one pass defenses and one forced fumble.

Madubuike earned a four-year, $98 million contract extension in March of 2024 after earning a spot on the Second-Team All-Pro for his production during the 2023 regular season, during which he logged a career-high 13.5 sacks across 17 games. Madubuike's stat output was down across the board for the 2024 campaign, but he played well enough to be named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster along with eight other Ravens players. Madubuike and Broderick Washington project to be Baltimore's starting defensive ends for the 2025 campaign.