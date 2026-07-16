Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike: GM provides injury update

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said Thursday that "everything seems to be pointing in the right direction" as Madubuike (neck) progresses in his rehab, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

DeCosta didn't specify any specific change in timeline or availability for Madubuike with training camp approaching, but he did note that the standout defensive tackle's recovery is "a little bit more unclear" than that of Teddye Buchanan (ACL). Madubuike is recovering from surgery undergone in April to address a neck injury.