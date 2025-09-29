Head coach Jon Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Madubuike (neck) won't return this season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman was placed on injured reserve prior to the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs due to a neck injury, and it now appears he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The loss of Madubuike is huge for a Ravens defense that's struggled this season, as he posted 99 total tackles, including 19.5 sacks, over his last two full seasons. Aeneas Peebles is expected to serve as one of Baltimore's top defensive ends while Madubuike remains sidelined.