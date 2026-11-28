Madubuike (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Madubuike is set to miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in Week 10 against the Chargers. With the Ravens on a bye for Week 13, the seventh-year defensive lineman's next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 13. Broderick Washington and Aeneas Peebles are both in line for more rotational snaps on the defensive line in Madubuike's absence.