Oweh (thumb) has impressed at the Ravens' organized team activities, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.

Oweh underwent thumb surgery following the 2023 season, but his presence at OTAs indicates he has fully recovered. Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option in April. The 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has tallied 13.0 sacks across 45 appearances during his first three seasons. He projects to start opposite Kyle Van Noy at outside linebacker in the upcoming season.