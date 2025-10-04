Oweh did not participate in Friday's practice due to an eye injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Oweh popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an eye injury. The injury prevented him from taking part in Friday's session, and he is now in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. The Ravens are already missing multiple key defenders, but their edge rushing depth was bolstered with the return of Kyle Van Noy. If Oweh is unable to play, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green and David Ojabo would be in line to see an uptick in defensive snaps opposite Van Noy.