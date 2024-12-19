Oweh (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Oweh ended the week with consecutive limited participation tags due to an ankle injury. His official status for Saturday's game may not be known until the Ravens announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If Oweh is not cleared to play, Tavius Robinson would likely serve as the Ravens' second starting outside linebacker alongside Brandon Stephens.