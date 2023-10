Oweh (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Oweh hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Bengals and it appears the 24-year-old may still need more time to recover. He'll try and get back on the practice field Thursday, and if he is unable to, he'll likely be on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.