Oweh recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Oweh led the team with seven tackles and notched his first sack of the campaign. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 33 tackles and five sacks across 15 appearances, and he appears on track to eclipse those numbers in 2022. Oweh will have an advantageous matchup in Week 5 against the Bengals, who've allowed a league-worst 13 sacks this season.