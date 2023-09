Oweh is dealing with a sprained ankle, presumably suffered in Sunday's win over the Bengals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Oweh played just 13 snaps in Week 2, after seeing 45 in Week 1. It's unclear how severe the sprain may be and how great of danger he is of missing Week 3 against the Colts. That should become more clear once the team releases their first injury report for the week.