Beckham (illness) returned to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Beckham missed practice Thursday, and while the extent of his participation Friday has yet to be revealed, it's a step in the right direction nonetheless. The Ravens play Monday night in Week 16 against the 49ers, so Beckham's game status won't be revealed until Saturday's injury report, though he could avoid an injury designation altogether by logging full participation Friday or Saturday.