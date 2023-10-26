Beckham was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Beckham wasn't listed on the Ravens' initial Week 8 injury report Wednesday, so the wideout's addition to Thursday's report makes his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals worth tracking. Through five games to date, Beckham has logged a 14-162-0 receiving line, but he's coming off a five-catch, 49-yard effort in Baltimore's Week 7 win over the Lions.