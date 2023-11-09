Beckham (knee) returned to practice Thursday.
After getting a day off Wednesday, Beckham -- who was listed with a 'rest/knee' designation -- was back on the field Thursday. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will outline his participation level, but if Beckham logged a full session, he'd be on track to play Sunday against the Browns.
