Beckham (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Beckham, who didn't practice at all before being sidelined in Weeks 3 and 4, was able to work Wednesday through Friday this week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- and he'll be back in action Sunday, as will fellow WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring), who missed last weekend's contest against the Browns. With that, QB Lamar Jackson will have his top three wideouts (Beckham, Zay Flowers and Bateman) available for the first time since Week 2. In the two contests that he has played in this season, Beckham has caught five of his seven targets for 66 yards.