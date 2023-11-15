Beckham (knee) isn't listed on the final injury report for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Beckham was held out of Tuesday's practice with a sore knee after playing a season-low 30 percent of snaps in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Browns. He did take his lone catch in the game for a 40-yard touchdown, looking more or less healthy while running past defenders to turn a slant into a big play. A larger workload Thursday is certainly possible, especially with depth receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice.