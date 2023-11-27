Beckham (shoulder) had three receptions on five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

Beckham was listed as questionable for this contest due to a shoulder injury, but his status wasn't truly in question after logging limited practice sessions during the week. The 31-year-old did see his production tail off following his recent hot streak in which he posted 212 yards and two touchdowns over a three-game stretch. Beckham will look to get back to that level of play when the Ravens return from a Week 13 bye to face the Rams on Dec. 10.