Beckham (illness) didn't practice Thursday.

Beckham now has two more chances to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers. Assuming he's available for the contest, the veteran wideout will look to bounce back from the one-catch (for 14 yards) effort he turned in during this past Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars, a contest in which the Ravens leaned heavily on their ground game.