Beckham recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-31 win over the Rams.

Beckham tied for the team lead in targets with Zay Flowers, though he led the way in yardage thanks to several big plays. The most notable was a 46-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter, when Beckham split a double team down the sideline before adjusting to an underthrown ball and rolling into the end zone. He also tacked on lengthy receptions of 20 and 17 yards and fell just short of reaching the century mark for the second time in his last three games. Nevertheless, Beckham has emerged in the Ravens' offense since Mark Andrews (ankle) has gone down, and he'll face a struggling Jaguars' secondary in Week 15.