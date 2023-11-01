Beckham (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Beckham exited this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining a stomach contusion, but was subsequently able to return to action. Now the wideout is dealing with a shoulder issue, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. After catching a season-high five passes on seven targets for 49 yards in Week 7, Beckham didn't record any catches on four targets versus Arizona.