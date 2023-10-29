Beckham exited Sunday's game against the Cardinals after sustaining a stomach contusion.
Before leaving the contest, Beckham did not record a catch on four targets. While he's sidelined, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay are the Ravens' available WRs in Week 8.
More News
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Good to go against Arizona•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Added to injury report Thursday•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Strong outing against Lions•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Makes two catches in London•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Ravens' Odell Beckham: Opens Week 6 with limited practice•