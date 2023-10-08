Beckham (ankle) is expected to suit up versus the Steelers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beckham is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest and has missed back-to-back games due to a lingering ankle issue, but he's expected to be available versus Pittsburgh. The veteran wideout combined for just five catches for 66 yards on seven targets in his two appearances with Baltimore this season. Official word on his status will come roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.