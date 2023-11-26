Beckham (shoulder) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beckham is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, but he practiced fully Friday and should be ready to take the field. His status will be made official when the Ravens release their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but having Beckham available would be a notable boon for a passing game already working without star tight end Mark Andrews (ankle).