Coach John Harbaugh relayed that Beckham has been given a couple of rest days because he's been practicing so hard of late, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With Beckham bouncing back from knee surgery, the team is understandably proceeding cautiously with the veteran wideout. While Beckham figures to be back at practice soon, it wouldn't surprise us if he doesn't see action in Monday's preseason contest against the Commanders.