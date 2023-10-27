Beckham (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Beckham was a limited participant in practice Thursday, but the shoulder injury isn't expected to affect his availability against the Cardinals. The veteran wide receiver set season highs in targets (seven), catches (five) and receiving yards (49) in last week's win over the Lions, so he'll be entering the weekend with some momentum as he prepares to take aim at an Arizona secondary that's allowed the most receiving yards in the league to wide receivers this season.