Beckham (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Pittsburgh, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Beckham didn't practice at all prior to being inactive Weeks 3 and 4, so his ability to log limited sessions Wednesday through Friday this week has put him in a position to return to action Week 5. His status will become known, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's available Beckham will join Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) as the top wide receivers for quarterback Lamar Jackson.