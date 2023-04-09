Beckham agreed to sign a one-year contract worth up to $18 million with the Ravens on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Beckham spent the 2022 season as a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati in February of 2022. The 30-year-old has been in contact with and worked out for numerous teams this offseason. Beckham was scheduled to visit with the New York Jets on Monday, but it appears Baltimore will come away with the three-time Pro Bowler's services instead. Across 12 games in the 2021 regular season and playoffs with the Rams in 2021, Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He should have a chance to immediately step in as one of the primary wideouts for the Ravens, who are in desperate need of help at the position. Baltimore's starting wideouts Rashod Bateman (foot) and Devin Duvernay (foot) as well as primary reserve Tylan Wallace (hamstring) all ended the 2022 season on IR.