Coach John Harbaugh suggested Tuesday Beckham could be eased into practices this spring/summer even though he's considered fully healthy.

It sounds like a limitation on the quantity of practice reps rather than restricting the 30-year-old wideout to certain activities. That's probably smart given Beckham's extensive injury history, though right now he's actually the healthiest of Baltimore's top wide receivers, as rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers missed some OTA practices with an unspecified injury and Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are coming back from major foot injuries. QB Lamar Jackson is expected to pass more under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who previously coached Beckham in the same role for the 2019 Cleveland Browns. The combination of health, NFL experience and scheme familiarity could give Beckham a leg up on Baltimore's other wide receivers, though it's fair to wonder if the 'health' part of the equation will hold up.