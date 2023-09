Beckham (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Beckham will have one final chance to practice Friday before the Ravens decide whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game in Cleveland or get ruled out in advance of the weekend. Given that he has yet to practice in any fashion since exiting the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Bengals, Beckham looks to be trending toward a second straight missed game at this stage.