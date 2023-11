Beckham (shoulder) avoided a serious injury in Thursday's 34-20 win over the Bengals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Beckham suffered the injury in the final moments of the game, landing hard on a tackle following a long gain. He ended the contest with four receptions for 116 yards, his best production as a Raven. It appears Beckham will have the chance to play in Week 12 against the Chargers, particularly given that he has a few extra days to recover.