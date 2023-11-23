Beckham (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Beckham didn't practice Wednesday, but his listed return to practice a day later -- albeit in a limited fashion -- bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday night against the Chargers. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the veteran wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation, with his Week 12 availability potentially gaining added import if Zay Flowers (hip/DNP on Thursday) is limited or out this weekend.