Beckham (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Chargers despite upgrading to full practice participation Friday.

The same goes for WR Zay Flowers, who told reporters his hip injury isn't a real threat to his availability Sunday night. Beckham acknowledged his own shoulder injury is more of a concern, calling himself a game-time decision, though he was optimistic about ultimately playing and now has closed out the week with a full practice. The Ravens will need more from their wide receivers in general, including Sunday night, after losing TE Mark Andrews to a season-ending leg injury. Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman could end up startable in deeper leagues if Beckham or Flowers is inactive come Sunday night.