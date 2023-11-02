Beckham (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Beckham sat out Wednesday's practice, but his full participation Thursday sets the stage for the wideout to be available Sunday against the Seahawks. After recording a season-high five receptions (on seven targets) for 49 yards Week 7, Beckham didn't notch any catches on four targets versus Arizona this past weekend. Overall, the veteran wideout has compiled a 14-162-0 line on 26 targets through six games, a rate of production that makes Beckham a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option Week 9.