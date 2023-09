Beckham (ankle) looked "fine" to begin Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

OBJ was added to the injury report Thursday with the ankle issue, getting in a limited session, but it sounds like it was more precautionary or a rest day for the veteran. Coming off a lost 2022 campaign and entering his age-31 season, Beckham could get a number of rest days this year. He appears fine for Sunday's date with the Texans.