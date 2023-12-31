Beckham caught one pass for 33 yards on one target in Sunday's 56-19 win over the Dolphins.

Like most weeks, Beckham was in and out of the lineup while appearing nicked up at times, but his one catch was a major contribution while the game was still competitive. It's possible Beckham would have played more in the second half if the game had been closer. Beckham remains the top downfield threat for the Ravens, but his inconsistent availability makes it difficult to scale up his otherwise explosive per-snap production.