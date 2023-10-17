Beckham caught two of four targets for 34 yards Sunday against the Titans.

Only Zay Flowers (8) had more targets in the Baltimore receiving corps than Beckham. The veteran has yet to have a breakout game for the Ravens as he has not scored a touchdown through four games and his season-high for yardage is 37, which came in the opener against Houston. Baltimore's offense is still finding its identity in the new Todd Monken system and Beckham is seeing a role when healthy, but it's not translating into fantasy-relevant production as of yet. The Ravens return home to host the Lions in Week 7.