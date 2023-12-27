Beckham caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Beckham was targeted three times for the second straight week, failing to reach 15 yards in either contest. The veteran wideout played 54 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps Monday, continuing a streak of three games in which he has played more than half of the teams snaps. Beckham's increased usage is a promising sign, and he could be asked to be more involved in Week 17 when the Ravens host the Dolphins in what could be a shootout.