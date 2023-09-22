Beckham (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Beckham wasn't able to practice Wednesday and Thursday either, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Ravens' looming injury report will confirm whether Beckham heads into the weekend with a chance to play in Week 3 or is ruled out versus Indianapolis.
