Beckham (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With the wideout going down as a non-participant for both of the Ravens' first two Week 3 practices, Beckham will likely need to take the field in some capacity Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday against the Colts. If Beckham ends up being sidelined this weekend, Nelson Agholor would likely step into a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.