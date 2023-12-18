Beckham caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's win over the Rams.

The Ravens mustered just 171 yards through the air and attempted just 24 passes, so the opportunities were rather limited for Baltimore's pass-catchers. If there's a silver lining, it's that Beckham played his highest snap share since Week 7 and his highest snap count since the season-opener, which suggests he's getting closer to 100 percent after playing through bumps and bruises earlier in the season. Beckham is up to 32 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets this season and he has a solid average target depth of 13.1 yards downfield. The Ravens may have to rely more on the passing game in Week 16 as they head to the Bay Area as underdogs to face the red-hot 49ers.