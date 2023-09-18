Beckham (ankle) is not expected to miss any time due to the injury he sustained during Sunday's divisional win over the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach John Harbaugh downplayed the severity of Beckham's injury after Sunday's win, so it appears that the veteran wideout is only dealing with a minor ankle issue. While it currently looks like Beckham won't have to miss any time, his participation in practice approaching Week 3's matchup against the Colts will still need to be monitored. He's recorded 37 and 29 receiving yards in Baltimore's first two games of the season, respectively.