Beckham said Thursday there are "no real limitations" on what he can do in practice, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

While he doesn't have any specific limitations, Beckham and the Ravens seem to have a plan to limit his reps and keep him healthy, so it won't be surprising if he's rested for a few practices this summer. The 30-year-old wideout is now more than 17 months removed from his ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, and with a one-year, $15 million contract in hand he's expected to be a big part of Baltimore's revamped passing game under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens have tougher target competition than in years past -- or at least they will if they can actually keep OBJ and Rashod Bateman healthy -- so it doesn't hurt that Beckham has prior experience with Monken from the 2019 Browns.