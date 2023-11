Beckham (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Beckham's absence comes as no surprise after he was injured at the end of a 51-yard reception in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's 34-20 win over Cincinnati. The Ravens have managed his practice workloads even when he's been in no danger of missing a game, and this time there's real risk of an absence ahead of a Sunday night matchup with the Chargers.