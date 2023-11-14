Beckham sat out practice Tuesday with a sore knee, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Baltimore didn't include Beckham on its initial Week 11 injury report that was released Monday, so his absence Tuesday could be more maintenance-related rather than the result of a setback with his knee. Beckham appeared on the Ravens' Week 10 injury report due to the same knee concern, but he avoided carrying a designation into the matchup with the Browns and showcased plenty of burst while legging out a 40-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the 33-31 loss. Beckham was, however, limited to playing a season-low 30 percent of the snaps on offense in the loss, while Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor saw expanded roles alongside No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers. Beckham will have another chance to fit in some on-field activity Wednesday before the Ravens potentially give him a designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Bengals.