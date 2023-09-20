Beckham (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Beckham returned to Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals after leaving with an ankle injury, but he later came back out and ended up missing the entire second half. A report earlier this week suggested he doesn't expect to miss any more time, so there's perhaps cause for optimism despite Beckham's absence Wednesday. No. 4 receiver Nelson Agholor made the most of his added playing time against Cincinnati with a 5-63-1 receiving line, and it'll likely be him and Rashod Bateman taking on most of the vacated snaps if Beckham doesn't play this Sunday in a home matchup with the Colts.
